Texas Tech shuts down UTEP in 38-3 rout

Sep 7, 2019; Lubbock, TX, USA; The Texas Tech Red Raiders student body throw tortillas at the kick off between the Red Raiders and the Texas El Paso Miners at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Trying to develop its defense, Texas Tech got what it wanted against UTEP on Saturday night in Lubbock, Texas, shutting out the Miners in the first half en route to a 38-3 victory.

The Red Raiders (2-0) are entering a new era this season under first-year head coach Matt Wells. The clear directive for Wells was to create a defense which could withstand the rigors of the Big 12, precisely what the program could never achieve under former head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Texas Tech’s defense was flawless in the first 30 minutes, allowing only four first downs, one third-down conversion, 53 total yards, four pass completions, and 1.8 yards for every UTEP passing attempt (21 yards on 12 throws). The Miners (1-1) punted on all seven possessions, failing to cross midfield.

The Red Raiders built a 21-0 halftime lead — including a 49-yard touchdown pass from Alan Bowman to Dalton Rigdon with 1:35 to play before the break — and never looked back.

Texas Tech didn’t relax in the third quarter, keeping UTEP off the scoreboard. The Red Raiders’ shutout bid wasn’t snapped until the fourth quarter, and even then, the Miners couldn’t dent the end zone. They settled for a 45-yard field goal by Gavin Baechle, who had missed from 47 yards on the Miners’ first possession of the second half.

UTEP’s offense finished with 131 yards and went 2 of 15 on third downs.

Bowman completed 30 of 45 passes for 260 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wells’ offense. He also threw one interception but limited his mistakes on a night when Texas Tech didn’t need to perform at its best to win comfortably.

Texas Tech receiver T.J. Vasher caught six passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, scoring from 13 yards out in the second quarter and from 30 yards out late in the third. Armand Shyne and Ta’Zhawn Henry each added a rushing touchdown.

—Field Level Media