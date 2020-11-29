Felton leads UCLA's ground game in beating Arizona

Demetric Felton ran for a career-high 206 yards to lead a strong UCLA ground game as the Bruins beat Arizona 27-10 on Saturday night in Pasadena, Calif.

UCLA (2-2, 2-2 Pac-12) extended the Wildcats’ school-record losing streak to 10 games. Arizona (0-3, 0-3) has lost by double digits in nine of those games.

Felton, who set his previous career high with 167 yards last week in a loss to Oregon, carried 32 times but left the game with about three minutes left after pulling up on a 12-yard run. Brittain Brown ended that drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to provide the final margin.

Arizona, operating almost all game with backup quarterback Will Plummer, threatened early in the fourth quarter but botched a hold on a 24-yard field goal attempt that would have made the score 20-13.

UCLA redshirt freshman quarterback Chase Griffin started his second consecutive game because Dorian Thompson-Robinson was among several players sitting again due to COVID-19 protocols.

Griffin failed to find much in the downfield passing game, but he didn’t put the ball in jeopardy after being responsible for three turnovers last week. He completed 12 of 20 passes for 129 yards and one touchdown.

UCLA finished with 281 rushing yards.

Arizona’s Grant Gunnell was injured on the first snap when he was hit as he threw, landing hard on his right shoulder.

Plummer, a true freshman whose older brother, Jack Plummer, started at quarterback for Purdue on Saturday, went the rest of the way. He was 17 of 35 for 151 yards with two interceptions, both coming in the final 3:22.

The Wildcats struck first, getting the ball at the UCLA 22 when they stuffed Felton for a loss of 3 yards as the Bruins went for it on fourth-and-1. Michael Wiley capped the short drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.

UCLA scored the next 20 points, including second-quarter touchdowns on a 16-yard reception by Brown and Felton’s 1-yard run. Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked field goals of 31 and 30 yards in the first half for a 20-7 halftime lead.

The Arizona defense failed to create a turnover for the third consecutive game.

