Rosen’s return ignites UCLA past ASU

Quarterback Josh Rosen passed for a touchdown and rushed for another, UCLA rolled up 573 yards of offense, and the Bruins outlasted Arizona State in a shootout Saturday at the Rose Bowl, winning 44-37 to keep their bowl-game aspirations alive.

Rosen’s return to the lineup for UCLA (5-5, 3-4 Pac-12 Conference) after missing one game due to a concussion ignited the Bruins offensively. He passed for 381 yards, spreading receptions among 10 pass-catchers -- including wide receiver Jordan Lasley, who tallied 162 yards and a touchdown in his return from suspension -- as UCLA remained undefeated at home in the Rose Bowl.

The UCLA rushing game also came to life with Rosen back behind center, with running back Bolu Olorunfunmi’s 79 yards pacing the Bruins to 194 in a by-committee effort. With the run game working and the Bruins defense getting stops when it mattered most, UCLA needs a win over either USC or Cal in the next two weeks to gain bowl eligibility.

Trailing by 10 points late, Arizona State (5-5, 4-3) had an opportunity when wide receiver N‘Keal Harry caught a 39-yard pass over two defenders on fourth down. The ensuing red-zone chance only produced three points, and Arizona State could not recover the onside kick attempt.

The Sun Devils threatened to run away from UCLA early, building a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after a 7-yard Manny Wilkins touchdown pass to Harry, and 1-yard rush by running back Demario Richard.

Richard ran for 125 yards to lead the Sun Devils’ 294 output on the ground.

The Sun Devils regained possession at the end of the quarter, but safety Nate Meadors’ interception of Wilkins and 27-yard return for a score ignited a momentum swing that spanned the second and third quarters. UCLA outscored Arizona State 34-10 over that stretch, which included a one-yard touchdown run from Rosen, a 21-yard score by Solso Jamabo and Olorunfunmi going two yards for a score.

Arizona State rallied, following up a field goal with a stop and blocked punt, which Eno Benjamin returned for a game-tying touchdown. Rosen’s strike to Lasley and a 20-yard J.J. Molson field goal pushed the UCLA lead back to 10 points.