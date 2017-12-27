Delton runs wild as Kansas State flattens UCLA

PHOENIX -- Reserve quarterback Alex Delton rushed for a school bowl-record 158 yards and accounted for four touchdowns and Kansas State defeated the Josh Rosen-less UCLA Bruins 35-17 in the 29th annual Cactus Bowl at Chase Field on Tuesday.

Delton had a 68-yard touchdown run on his second play after entering late in the first quarter, scored on a 5-yard run late in the third quarter and completed the scoring with a 3-yard run to cap a 98-yard drive with 4:34 remaining.

Delton’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Dominique Heath in the third quarter gave the Wildcats (8-5) a 17-14 lead as they outscored the Bruins 28-0 in the second half.

Delton replaced starter Skylar Thompson for good on the final series of the first quarter for the Wildcats, who have won consecutive bowl games for the first time in 17 seasons.

Alex Barnes rushed for 117 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Wildcats, who had a school bowl-record 344 yards rushing on 49 carries. Kansas State attempted 17 passes, only seven in the second half.

UCLA redshirt freshman Devon Modster completed 21 of 34 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns while making his second career start in place of Rosen, who set a school record with 3,756 yards passing this season.

Rosen took part in pregame warmups up but was not cleared to play after failing to pass the concussion protocol. He suffered his second concussion of the season in the regular-season finale against California.

Jordan Lasley caught eight passes for 128 yards and a touchdown and Theo Howard caught eight for 119 and a touchdown for the Bruins (6-7).

Modster completed 30 of 45 passes for 375 yards while appearing in five games this season. He was 8 of 12 for 103 yards and a touchdown in his lone start, a 48-17 loss at Utah.

UCLA led 3-0 after JJ Molson’s 44-yard field goal with a minute left in the first quarter, but Delton answered with his 68-yard touchdown run two plays later as the quarter expired.

Modster threw quick-strike touchdown passes on the Bruins’ next two possession to make it 17-7 at halftime.

Lasley took a short pass in the left flat 52 yards for a touchdown to cap an 86-yard drive for a 10-7 lead with 11:34 left in the second quarter.

Modster hit a wide-open Howard deep down the middle on a 70-yard scoring pass two minutes later.

NOTES: UCLA QB Josh Rosen went to midfield for the pregame coin toss wearing a hoodie over his game jersey. When the Bruins won the flip, Rosen made the call to defer possession until the second half. ... Kansas State made its eighth straight bowl appearance, a streak that is tied for 13th in the FBS. ... UCLA LB Kenny Young, who made his 42nd career start, wears No. 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson. He will be the last player to do so, inasmuch as the Bruins have retired the number in all sports.