UCLA hands Oregon third straight loss

Josh Rosen threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns and the much-maligned UCLA defense held Oregon offense scoreless in the second half as the Bruins defeated the Ducks 31-14 on Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

With a challenging conference schedule that awaits, the Bruins (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) needed a win badly to keep their hopes of being bowl-eligible, which evaded them last season.

Rosen, who was picked off three times and sacked five times in a 47-30 loss to Arizona last week, went 21 of 36 and did not throw an interception.

UCLA gave up 457 yards on the ground in a loss to Arizona last week. Heading into Saturday’s game, only Tulsa had a worse run defense in FBS competition.

Except for a couple hiccups, the Bruins’ defense was stellar. The Ducks did run for 257 yards on 59 carries with Royce Freeman doing most of the damage.

Freeman ran for 160 yards and in doing so became the school’s all-time rushing leader with 5,103 yards, passing LaMichael James. He also became the 22nd player to rush for 5,000 yards.

But Freeman’s heroics were not enough to keep Oregon (4-3, 1-4) from losing its third straight game.

UCLA asserted itself in the second half after giving up two second-quarter touchdowns, allowing Oregon to tie the game heading into halftime.

JJ Molson’s 42-yard field goal on the Bruins’ first possession of the second half gave UCLA a 17-14 lead.

After an Oregon punt, the Bruins drove 87 yards with Bolu Olorunfunmi capping the drive with a spectacular 22-yard scamper that essentially put the game out of reach.

Rosen closed out the scoring, connecting with Darren Andrews in the fourth quarter in the corner of the end zone on a 1-yard strike.

Braxton Burmeister, making his only third start for the Ducks, completed only 8 of 15 attempts for 74 yards and an interception.

The Bruins owned the first quarter and opened the scoring, capitalizing on Ducks’ fumble. Soso Jamabo’s 4-yard run capped an 11-play, 45-yard drive for a 7-0 lead. The Bruins converted two four-down situations to keep the drive alive.

After an Oregon punt, Rosen drove UCLA to paydirt in seven plays, connecting with Christian Pabico from 31 yards out for a 14-0 UCLA lead.

The second quarter was all Ducks. Oregon ran 30 plays to UCLA’s eight. Burmeister directed two 15-play drives and ran for touchdowns, one from 7 yards out and the other from 4.