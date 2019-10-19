Indiana hangs on for win at Maryland

Oct 19, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins running back Javon Leake (20) rushes during the first quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Peyton Ramsey came off the bench to pass for 193 yards and help rally Indiana to a 34-28 victory at Maryland on Saturday in College Park, Md.

Ramsey, a junior, entered in the second quarter and hit 20 of 27 passes, including a 26-yard score late in the first half.

The Hoosiers (5-2, 2-2) racked up 520 yards of total offense and won their second Big Ten East Division game in a row. Maryland (3-4, 1-3) fell for the second straight week and the third time in the last four games under first-year coach Mike Locksley.

The Terrapins took a 21-17 lead 4:09 before the half when Tyrrell Pigrome hit Dontay Demus for a 15-yard score. But Ramsey, in for the injured Michael Penix Jr., took the Hoosiers 63 yards in eight plays, finding Nick Westbrook in the corner of the end zone with a perfect pass from 26 yards to put IU back in front 24-21 with just 24 seconds left.

Stevie Scott led IU with 18 carries for 108 yards and two scores. His 9-yard run at 2:32 of the third quarter put the Hoosiers ahead 31-21. Maryland came right back with Javon Leake’s 1-yard run with one second left in the third to make it a three-point game.

The Terrapins had two fourth-quarter possessions trailing by three points but couldn’t move the ball against the IU defense. Logan Jutus’ 34-yard field goal with 2:49 remaining put the final points on the board.

Reese Taylor’s interception inside the Indiana 10-yard line in the final minute sealed the victory.

The Hoosiers breezed 69 yards to net a 28-yard scoring pass from Penix to Donavan Hale on their opening possession, but the Terrapins answered immediately on Pigrome’s 11-yard pass to Chigozkiem Okonkwo. The two offense-minded teams traded rushing scores, including a 60-yard run by Leake, who started for the injured Anthony McFarland and racked up a career-high 158 yards on 23 rushes.

