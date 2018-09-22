Maryland overruns previously unbeaten Minnesota, 42-13

Anthony McFarland posted his second straight 100-yard rushing game and powered Maryland to a 42-13 victory against Minnesota on Saturday in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

McFarland finished with six rushes for 112 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 64-yard score in the third that put the Terrapins (3-1, 1-0) up 35-13.

Maryland rushed for 315 yards in handing the Golden Gophers (3-1, 0-1) their first loss of the season. Senior Ty Johnson led that ground attack with 123 yards on 11 carries, his 10th career 100-yard day.

Minnesota quarterback Zack Annexstad hit 14 of 32 passes for 169 yards. His early third-quarter interception, after the Gophers had closed to 21-10, proved costly. Maryland middle linebacker Tre Watson took the pick back 36 yards for a touchdown.

Minnesota would never get within two touchdowns after that play. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed 26 times for 95 yards to lead the Gophers.

Coming off an embarrassing 35-14 home loss to Temple last week, the Terrapins jumped out to a 14-0 first quarter lead, scoring as many points on Minnesota that quarter as the Golden Gophers had allowed in any single game so far. The second touchdown was a career-long 81-yard run by Johnson at 4:03.

The Terrapins would push the advantage to 21-3 in the second quarter when Kasim Hill hit DJ Turner for a 54-yard score at 4:43.

The Gophers got a touchdown just 54 seconds before the half, with Annexstad taking them 71 yards in four plays, aided by two big Terrapin penalties. Rashod Bateman made a great catch in the end zone on a 17-yard pass from Annexstad to close the gap to 21-10.

The Terrapins hurt themselves with 10 penalties for 118 yards on the day, but the defense came up with four sacks, two interceptions and a fumble recovery as Maryland won its Big Ten opener for the fourth time in five years in the league.

Minnesota hosts Iowa next week, while Maryland has a week off before traveling to Michigan Oct. 6.

—Field Level Media