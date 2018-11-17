No. 10 Ohio State edges Maryland 52-51 in OT thriller

No. 10 Ohio State survived a scare from the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday as the Buckeyes pulled out a wild 52-51 victory in overtime in College Park, Md.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins, a native of nearby Potomac, Md., drove the Buckeyes (10-1, 7-1 Big Ten) 50 yards and hit Binjimen Victor with a tying 3-yard touchdown pass with 40 seconds remaining in regulation.

Haskins was 28-of-38 for 405 yards with three touchdowns passing and three more rushing, including a 5-yard run in overtime.

Maryland (5-6, 3-5) got a 1-yard touchdown run from Tayon Fleet-Davis in the Terrapins’ half of the first overtime, then opted to go for the two-point conversion.

Quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome, making his first start of the season, saw his pass to an open Jeshaun Jones sail just wide to preserve the Ohio State win.

The Terrapins, trying to attain bowl eligibility with a victory, had gone ahead 45-38 when Chig Okonkwo recovered teammate Anthony McFarland’s fumble in the end zone for a TD with just 1:41 remaining.

The play was a rare misstep for McFarland, who set a freshman school record with 298 rushing yards on 21 carries, scored two long touchdowns and was a hero all day for the Terrapins. His 24-yard run set up the overtime touchdown.

The Buckeyes may have been looking ahead to next week’s showdown with Michigan in Columbus. Ohio State nearly wasted a career-high day from J.K. Dobbins, who rushed 37 times for 203 yards and a TD.

Ohio State trailed by two touchdowns twice in the game. Maryland, which has dropped three straight, has one more chance for a sixth win next week at Penn State.

Ohio State tied the game 38-38 with an 11-play, 75-yard drive, with Haskins scoring from a yard out with 3:41 remaining.

Maryland led at the half and stretched the lead to 31-17 when RaVon Davis returned an interception 38 yards for a score on the second play of the third period. The Buckeyes bounced back, though, with Haskins scoring from the 2 at 11:35 to make it 31-24.

After pinning Maryland back deep, Ohio State got the ball at the 44-yard line after an exchange of punts, and Haskins took them in for the tying score. He hit K.J. Hill from 6 yards at 12:25, and setting off a wild fourth quarter.

Ohio State finished with 688 yards of offense, including 283 rushing. Maryland racked up 339 of its 535 yards on the ground.

