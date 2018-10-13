Maryland rolls over Rutgers

Maryland beat visiting Rutgers 34-7 behind a strong defense and 132 rushing yards from senior Ty Johnson on Saturday at Maryland Stadium.

The Terrapins (4-2, 1-1) bested their Big Ten East Division rivals, handing the Scarlet Knights’ their sixth straight loss this season.

Johnson, who became just the fourth Terrapins’ player with over 4,000 career all-purpose yards, got his rushing yards on only nine carries, including a 65-yard score in the first quarter. Johnson also recorded his 11th career 100-yard rushing day, coming off a season-low 3 yards a week ago at Michigan. The Terrapins rushed for 290 yards on the afternoon.

The Scarlet Knights (1-6, 0-4) averted the shutout when Isaih Pacheco scored from 1 yard out with 43 seconds left in the game to cap a 13-play, 62-yard drive.

Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill had two touchdown passes in the second quarter, a 23-yarder to Taivon Jacobs and a 20-yarder to Tayon Fleet-Davis with 4:13 left as the Terrapins led 24-0 at the half.

The Scarlet Knights got a break just before the half, Mike Tverdov sacking Hill and recovering a fumble at the Maryland 21-yard line. On the next play, though, Rutgers quarterback Artur Sitkowski’s pass was batted into the air and intercepted by defensive end Byron Cowart, emblematic of a frustrating day for Rutgers.

Rutgers amassed just 179 total yards, and Sitkowski, a true freshman, had a particularly rough afternoon, completing just 2 of 16 passes for eight yards, while being intercepted four times and sacked four times. The youthful Knights have 28 combined freshmen and sophomores on the depth chart.

Senior Giovanni Rescigno took over at quarterback late in the third period. He threw another interception, giving Maryland five on the day, the most for the Terrapins since a 1998 game at Duke.

Hill was 8-of-17 for 76 yards for the Terrapins with a career high three touchdown tosses. Johnson finished the day with 4,081 career all-purpose yards and 2,564 rushing yards, moving to fourth on Maryland’s all-time list.

