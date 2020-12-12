Rutgers rallies for overtime win at Maryland, 27-24

Slideshow ( 29 images )

Valentino Ambrosio’s 42-yard field goal in overtime proved to be the difference in Rutgers’ 27-24 win over host Maryland after Terrapins kicker Joseph Petrino missed a 50-yard field goal on his team’s possession in the extra session on Saturday in College Park, Md.

Ambrosio made a 39-yard field goal as time expired in regulation for Rutgers (3-5, 3-5 Big Ten) to culminate an 11-play, 61-yard drive orchestrated by backup quarterback Art Sitkowski, who came off the bench for an injured Noah Vedral in the third quarter.

Sitkowski immediately completed his first three passes, including a 20-yard score to Isaih Pachecho to put Rutgers ahead 14-10. He finished 13-of-18 passing for 105 yards.

The Terrapins (2-3, 2-3 Big Ten) took the lead with just 5:57 remaining when walk-on third-string quarterback Eric Najarian hit Brian Cobbs on a 52-yard catch-and-run to put the Terrapins in front 24-21. Najarian went 12-of-23 passing for 218 yards and two scores, but he was sacked in overtime by Mike Tverdov to push Petrino’s game-tying field goal attempt back. The kick had the distance, but it was wide left.

Receiver Bo Melton rushed for two touchdowns on two carries for Rutgers, the second an 18-yard run with 7:59 to play to make it 21-17. He scored the game’s first touchdown on a 44-yard reverse to open the third quarter.

Maryland got a gutty effort from senior Jake Funk, who had 17 carries for 180 yards in his final home game. Petrino hit a 37-yard field goal just 44 seconds before the half to give Maryland a 3-0 lead in an early defensive slugfest marked by 12 punts, five sacks and two interceptions thrown by Maryland quarterback Lance LeGendre in the first 30 minutes.

LeGendre was forced to start when Taulia Tagovailoa was ruled out on Saturday morning with a positive COVID test, making him the fifth Terrapin to miss the game because of a positive test. LeGendre finished 7-of-10 passing for 42 yards.

The Scarlet Knights won for just the second time in the last six meetings with Maryland.

--Field Level Media