Maryland steamrolls No. 21 Syracuse

Sep 7, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins tight end Tyler Mabry (81) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Syracuse Orange at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium.

Quarterback Josh Jackson was 21-of-38 passing for 296 yards and three touchdowns, and host Maryland improved to 2-0 with a 63-20 win over No. 21 Syracuse on Saturday.

The high-scoring Terrapins rang up 650 yards of total offense, scoring at least 42 points in the first half for the second consecutive game. Maryland led 42-13 at halftime, tallying that many points against a ranked team in a half for the first time since Maryland’s miracle comeback win over Miami in 1984.

Syracuse (1-1) was coming off a dominating defensive performance in a 24-0 shutout at Liberty in which the Flames had minus-4 yards rushing.

The Terrapins rushed for 354 yards and six touchdowns in defeating a ranked foe at home for the first time since 2010.

Running back Anthony McFarland rushed for two scores and caught another for Maryland.

Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito hit 28 of 39 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, but he also had an interception and saw the Orange turn the ball over three times on downs in the second half.

Orange wide receiver Trishton Jackson caught seven passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, but Syracuse played from behind all afternoon.

The Terrapins picked up where they left off a week ago in a 79-0 win over Howard. Maryland scored on six of seven first-half possessions to open that 42-13 lead at the break. Josh Jackson was 3-for-3 for 63 yards on Maryland’s opening possession, driving the Terps 67 yards and finding Tyler Mabry for a 7-yard touchdown with 12:07 left.

After a Syracuse fumble, McFarland made it 14-0 just over three minutes later on a 3-yard run. The Orange bounced back with 4:40 left in the first period when DeVito hit Jackson for a 9-yard score to cap a 91-yard march, but the Terrapins scored twice more to make it 28-7 and regain control. Maryland, under first-year coach Mike Locksley, has racked up 142 points in two games.

Maryland travels to Temple next week, while the Orange play their first home game, hosting top-ranked Clemson in the Carrier Dome.

—Field Level Media