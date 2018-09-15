Temple defense shuts down Maryland 35-14

Defensive lineman Freddie Booth-Lloyd scored a rare rushing touchdown and the Temple defense had a stellar afternoon as the Owls defeated host Maryland 35-14 in non-conference action Saturday in College Park, Md.

Booth-Lloyd, listed at 330 pounds, powered up the middle on fourth-and-goal with the ball inside the Maryland 1-yard line to score a touchdown with 6:38 left in the second quarter. It was the first rushing touchdown of the season for the Owls (1-2), who took a 14-0 lead with the extra point.

Temple running back Rob Ritrovato ran in from the Maryland 2 for a touchdown with seven seconds left in the first half for a 21-7 lead. The Owls held Maryland to 8 yards on 14 carries in the first half, and Temple had 240 total yards to just 61 for the Terps (2-1).

Maryland had trimmed the margin to 14-7 when defensive back Darnell Savage went 23 yards for a score after an interception with 3:23 left in the first half.

Less than three minutes after halftime, Temple tight end Kenny Yeboah got loose for a 47-yard score to make it 28-7.

The Terps cut lead to 28-14 with 8:21 left in the game on Jesse Aniebonam’s 27-yard return of a blocked punt for a touchdown. But Temple put the game away with a 78-yard interception return for a touchdown by Shaun Bradley with 4:11 to play.

Ryquell Armstead ran for 118 yards for Temple, which held Maryland to just two first downs going into the fourth quarter. The Owls were led by Anthony Russo, who got the start at quarterback and threw for 228 yards on 25 attempts. The Terps had just 195 total yards and 11 first downs.

It was the first on-campus game for Maryland since the June 13 death of lineman Jordan McNair after he was hospitalized with heat stroke following a May practice session. A moment of silence was observed before the game for McNair.

The Terps won in nearby Landover in their first game of the season against Texas, then won at Bowling Green in Week 2.

The game was scoreless late in the first quarter when receiver Freddie Johnson of Temple went 44 yards on a screen to the left. That gave the Owls a first down at the Maryland 38, but the drive stalled and after a timeout Temple lined up in punt formation.

But the Owls faked the punt and Johnson caught a pass from Todd Centeio and ran down the right sideline for a touchdown. The extra point gave Temple a 7-0 lead with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

The Terps host Minnesota next Saturday in their first Big Ten contest of the season. Temple has a quick turnaround and will host Tulsa on Thursday night on ESPN in Philadelphia.

