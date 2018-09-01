Maryland posts emotional victory over No. 23 Texas

Kasim Hill passed for 222 yards and a touchdown, and Jeshaun Jones had scores in different manners in each of his first three touches as Maryland outlasted No. 23 Texas 34-29 on Saturday afternoon in the season-opener for both teams at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

It was the second straight year that the unheralded Terrapins beat a ranked Texas team to begin their campaign.

The game was delayed for 1 hour and 26 minutes by a severe thunderstorm and lightning with 14:25 to play.

Jones, Maryland’s true freshman wide receiver, had an afternoon to remember in his first collegiate game, running 28 yards for a touchdown, catching a 65-yard pass for another, and passing 20 yards to Tavion Jacobs for a third, with scoring plays coming on his first three touches of the game.

The Longhorns had a 39-yard touchdown pass from Sam Ehlinger to Devin Devernay in which Devernay fully extended on the dead run to snag the football.

Ehlinger finished 21 of 39 for 263 yards and two touchdowns, but also had two interceptions. The Longhorns turned over the ball on their final three possessions in the game.

The Terrapins were led by interim coach Matt Canada, who is leading the team after coach DJ Durkin was placed on administrative leave. Maryland has been under scrutiny since offensive lineman Jordan McNair collapsed after a workout and later died in mid-June.

Texas trailed 24-7 before true freshman Keaontay Ingram got the Longhorns back in the game with a 5-yard scoring run with 6:51 to play before halftime.

Maryland then handed Texas two-points on a safety when the ball was dropped on a flawed jet sweep in the end zone with the intended ball carrier, Jake Funk, falling on the loose football before the Longhorns’ defense could get to it but still allowing Texas to within 24-16.

A 22-yard scoring pass from Ehlinger to Collin Johnson allowed Texas to cut the Terrapins’ lead to 24-22 at halftime.

Kyle Porter rumbled into the end zone from 2 yards out early in the third quarter to grant the Longhorns their first lead at 29-24 with 4:14 to play in the third.

Maryland wasted little time moving back in front, marching 75 yards in 11 plays. Tayon Fleet-Davis scored on a 17-yard TD run for a 31-29 lead with 14:25 left to play.

The two teams were then removed from the field and the crowd was sent out of their seats by the weather delay.

Maryland’s Joseph Petrino hit both his field goal attempts, from 33 and 18 yards, respectively, the final one with 6:45 to play to push the Terrapins’ advantage to 34-29.

The Terrapins took the game’s opening kickoff and began its first drive of the season by lining up with 10 players on the field, with an opening at right guard a gesture to honor McNair. Texas declined the penalty.

