Georgia Tech staves off late rally to beat North Carolina

Quarterback Tobias Oliver came off the bench to rush for two touchdowns and throw for another to lead visiting Georgia Tech to a 38-28 win over North Carolina on Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Oliver scored the go-ahead touchdown on a on a 1-yard run with 3:00 left in the game. He carried 28 times for 120 yards and also scored on a 2-yard run in the first half. The redshirt freshman, who rushed for 215 yards last week against Virginia Tech, entered the game on the fourth possession in relief of senior TaQuon Marshall and played the rest of the game.

The winning drive was set up on Tariq Carpenter’s interception with 8:07 remaining. After Georgia Tech scored on a nine-play, 41-yard drive, the outcome was secured when defensive end Anree Saint-Amour intercepted Nathan Elliott’s toss over the middle on North Carolina’s first play following the kickoff. That led to a 22-yard field goal from freshman Wesley Wells with 46 seconds remaining.

Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3 ACC) also got 90 yards rushing apiece from Nathan Cottrell and Jerry Howard. The Yelllow Jackets finished with 461 rushing yards, a school-record fifth time they’ve run for more than 400 yards this season.

North Carolina (1-7, 1-5) got 128 yards passing from Elliott, who competed 14 of 26 and threw three interceptions. He entered the game with a streak of 212 passes without an interception. Freshman Jace Ruder completed 4 of 5 passes for 80 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game with an undisclosed injury.

Georgia Tech dominated the first half and took a 21-10 lead.

North Carolina’s only touchdown before the break came on a 20-yard scoop-and-score fumble recovery by Malik Carney.

Georgia Tech answered with touchdowns on an 11-yard run by Cottrell, a 2-yard run by Oliver and an 86-yard pass from Oliver to Qua Searcy.

Freeman Jones kicked a 23-yard field goal with 4:14 left in the half. Georgia Tech drove to the 6, but opted to try for a first down on fourth-and 1 and came up short, sending the Yellow Jackets to halftime with a 21-10 lead.

Georgia Tech drove 75 yards in 12 plays on its first possession of the second half, with Clinton Lynch scoring on a 4-yard pitch.

But North Carolina reeled off 18 unanswered points to tie the game at 28 with 12:35 left in the game.

Ruder, making his college debut, helped change the momentum by driving the Tar Heels 85 yards in eight plays. He finished with a 9-yard touchdown pass to tight end Carl Tucker.

The Heels got a 25-yard field goal from Jones late in the third quarter and tied the game when Anthony Ratliff-Williams leaped the line for a 1-yard touchdown. Elliott threw to Ratliff-Williams for the tying two-point conversion.

