Tar Heels regain lead late, down Hurricanes

North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome made a diving 10-yard touchdown pass on the side of the end zone with 1:01 to play as the Tar Heels defeated the visiting Miami Hurricanes 28-25 in the Atlantic Coast Conference on Saturday night in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Sep 7, 2019; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dyami Brown runs after a catch for a first quarter touchdown ahead of Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Freshman quarterback Sam Howell, making his home debut, threw the go-ahead touchdown pass. Michael Carter ran in the two-point conversion.

Bubba Baxa of Miami missed wide left on a 49-yard field goal with five seconds to play.

Earlier, Will Mallory caught an 11-yard touchdown pass on the side of the end zone with 4:38 to play to give Miami its first lead of the game at 25-20.

On the winning march, two sacks put North Carolina in a bind before a fourth-and-17 conversion with less than three minutes to play. The Tar Heels converted on a 20-yard pass play from Howell to Rontavirus Groves.

It was the first time North Carolina’s Mack Brown coached from the stadium’s home sideline in more than two decades.

Howell threw two touchdown passes and was 16-for-24 for 274 passing yards.

Miami quarterback Jarren Williams was 30-for-39 for 309 yards and two touchdowns.

Miami running back DeeJay Dallas gained 107 yards on 14 carries.

Miami, which trailed 17-13 at the half, came up short on a fourth-and 1 run inside the North Carolina 20 on the first possession of the second half.

But the Hurricanes scored later in the third quarter on Cam’Ron Harris’ 4-yard run. Jason Strowbridge blocked the extra-point kick, leaving the Tar Heels with a 20-19 lead.

Howell’s 62-yard touchdown toss to Dyami Brown and Javonte Williams’ 2-yard run gave the Tar Heels two first-quarter touchdowns, and North Carolina led 17-3.

Noah Ruggles, who nailed a 37-yard field goal on the game’s first possession, added one from 40 yards in the third quarter. He missed wide right from 49 yards with 8:46 to play.

Baxa’s career-long 50-yard field goal put the Hurricanes on the board midway through the first quarter to pull Miami with 10-3.

Baxa, a sophomore, missed wide left on a 26-yard attempt in the second quarter, before hitting from 21 yards later in the half.

Slideshow (9 Images)

It was 17-13 at halftime after Williams threw a 6-yard scoring strike to K.J. Osborn with 25 seconds left.

Miami lost starting safety Amari Carter to a first-half targeting ejection.

—Field Level Media