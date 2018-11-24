Gallaspy helps NC State run past Tar Heels in OT

Reggie Gallaspy scored his fifth touchdown on a 1-yard run in overtime as North Carolina State fended off host North Carolina 34-28 on Saturday afternoon in Chapel Hill, N.C.

North Carolina opened overtime with a missed field goal attempt before the Wolfpack drove 25 yards in seven plays to avoid an upset.

North Carolina freshman quarterback Cade Fortin scored on a 1-yard run with 9:29 to play to give the Tar Heels a 28-21 lead.

The go-ahead drive covered 92 yards on nine plays before Gallaspy’s 5-yard touchdown run at the 6-minute mark.

Gallaspy finished with 129 yards on 27 carries.

NC State (8-3, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won a road game for the second week in a row to bolster its bowl status.

Offenses were stymied for much of the game, which was played in some heavy rain and wind.

NC State quarterback Ryan Finley had an ordinary 16-for-28 day, passing for 200 yards.

Fortin was 3-for-14 by midway through the second quarter. He finished 19 of 40 for 276 yards.

Gallaspy’s 4-yard run helped the Wolfpack to a 14-6 lead in the third quarter. North Carolina responded just 78 seconds later when Fortin threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Beau Corrales.

Gallaspy was in the end zone again on a 34-yard run with 3:58 to play in the third quarter.

But North Carolina (2-9, 1-7) pulled even with 1:31 to go in the third quarter with Javonte Williams running 8 yards for a touchdown and Fortin hitting tight end Carl Tucker with a two-point conversion pass.

Williams ended up with 83 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Gallasby ran for a 1-yard touchdown with 9:09 left in the first quarter for the game’s first points.

Freeman Jones booted second-quarter field goals from 24 and 43 yards for the Tar Heels, who have a total of five victories over the past two seasons.

—Field Level Media