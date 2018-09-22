Big third quarter carries North Carolina past Pitt

North Carolina used a big third quarter to record its first win of the season on Saturday, beating Atlantic Coast Conference foe Pittsburgh 38-35 in the Tar Heels’ delayed home opener one week after Hurricane Florence.

Trailing 28-21 at halftime, UNC (1-2, 1-0 ACC) grabbed a 38-28 lead in the third quarter behind Jordon Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run, Dyami Brown’s 19-yard TD reception and Freeman Jones’ 37-yard field goal.

Tar Heels quarterback Nathan Elliott threw for 313 yards and two touchdons and running back Antonio Williams rushed for a game-high 114 yards and two scores.

UNC’s scheduled home opener last weekend against Central Florida was canceled due to Hurricane Florence’s threat to the surrounding Raleigh-Durham area.

The Tar Heels were without nine players, including dual-threat quarterback Chazz Surratt, who were suspended because of the sale of school-issued sneakers in exchange for cash.

Pittsburgh (2-2, 1-1) fell to 0-6 against its Coastal Division rival in ACC play since joining the league in 2013.

UNC tallied on its first series at 7:02 of the opening quarter, taking the lead as Williams ran in from 37 yards on a fourth-and-1 conversion.

Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett scored on the next drive on a 7-yard keeper around the left end to tie it 7-7 at 2:31.

Williams answered with his second score on a 1-yard leap just 24 seconds into the second quarter for a 14-7 lead.

Pitt’s Qadree Ollison tied it 14-14 at 7:56 on a 2-yard run after linebacker Cam Bright’s fumble recovery stopped a UNC drive.

Elliott found Michael Carter wide open downfield on the next drive for a 31-yard score with 5:56 left in the first half for a 21-14 advantage.

Darrin Hall brought Pittsburgh back after making a couple of UNC defenders miss tackles on the following series, ending the run by going 65 yards for his second rushing score this season.

Pickett’s 1-yard shovel pass to fullback George Aston put the Panthers up 28-21 at the break.

Maurice Ffrench caught a 16-yard touchdown pass from Pickett with 3:12 remaining in the game.

