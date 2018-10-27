Benjamin carries Arizona State to narrow win at USC

Arizona State’s Eno Benjamin rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns and N’Keal Harry scored two touchdowns Saturday as the Sun Devils pulled off a 38-35 victory over the Southern California Trojans in Los Angeles.

The Sun Devils (4-4, 2-3 Pac-12) collected their first road victory of the season. They are one game behind South Division leader Utah in the loss column and host the Utes next Saturday. USC (4-4, 3-3) lost its first home game of the season.

Harry had four receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown, and his 92-yard punt return for a touchdown late in the third quarter put the Sun Devils back in front after redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Sears led the Trojans to 21 straight points and a 28-24 lead.

Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins scored on a 45-yard option run on third-and-1 with 1:23 remaining for a 10-point lead.

Sears answered with a 52-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Vaughns with 35 seconds remaining. The Sun Devils recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Vaughns accounted for three scores, Michael Pittman Jr. scored two touchdowns and Sears completed 20-of-28 passes for 235 yards and two scores after a rocky start in his first college game.

The Trojans lost No. 1 quarterback JT Daniels to a concussion and No. 2 quarterback Matt Fink to broken ribs in the second half of a 41-28 loss at Utah last Saturday.

Benjamin, who had his fifth 100-yard game, scored on 3- and 49-yard runs as Arizona State scored 24 consecutive points in the first half for a 24-7 lead before the Trojans came back.

Pittman led the Trojans with six receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns. In addition to his late touchdown catch, Vaughns also scored on an 82-yard punt return and threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Pittman.

