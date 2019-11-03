Herbert has big game as No. 7 Oregon routs USC

Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes, rushed for a fourth score, and No. 7-ranked Oregon rolled to a 56-24 win over USC on Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Nov 2, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) celebrates with receiver Drake London (15) after he caught a touchdown pass in the first quarter of the game against the Oregon Ducks at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Juwan Johnson caught all three of Herbert’s scoring passes, the second of which capped a drive in which Herbert briefly left the game. In a scary moment for the Ducks, the quarterback took a late, low hit and spent several moments on the turf before walking to the sideline under his own power.

Herbert returned and found Johnson on an 11-yard strike.

Herbert completed 21-of-26 passes for 225 yards. Johnson caught seven passes for 106 yards. A 37-yard connection between the two in the early fourth quarter, and back-up quarterback Tyler Shough’s 35-yard strike to Mycah Pittman capped a 35-point Ducks deluge that began just before halftime.

Oregon (8-1, 6-0 Pac-12 Conference) erased an early 10-0 deficit with Herbert’s 10-yard touchdown run, a goal-line scoring rush from Jaylon Redd, and Brady Breeze’s 32-yard pick-six of USC quarterback Kedon Slovis.

USC (5-4, 4-2) drove 74 yards in the next 1:50, capped by Slovis’ 13-yard pass to Michael Pittman Jr., which cut the Oregon lead to 21-17. But Mykael Wright took the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown, and it was all Ducks from there.

Oregon overcame a sluggish start, which included Herbert throwing just his second interception of the season. The Isaiah Pola-Mao pick set up the Trojans deep in Oregon territory with the chance to go ahead two touchdowns following Drake London’s 8-yard scoring grab from Slovis, but the Oregon defense limited USC to a field goal.

The Ducks’ defense limited USC to just three yards per play and picked off Slovis three times. Deommodore Lenoir and Verone McKinley III joined Breeze, who also recovered a USC fumble in the red zone during the first half.

Both teams incurred a bevy of penalties. USC was flagged eight times for 92 yards. Oregon was penalized 11 times for 157 yards.

