Huntley does it all as Utah crushes Arizona

Tyler Huntley threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 64 yards and another score and caught a 58-yard touchdown pass to lead Utah to a 42-10 victory over Arizona on Friday night at Salt Lake City.

Britain Covey had a team-high six receptions for 51 yards and also completed a pair of passes for 64 yards — including the 58-yard score to Huntley. The Utes (4-2, 2-2 Pac-12) beat Arizona for a third straight season. It is their first three-game winning streak in the series since 2011.

Zack Moss ran for 68 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries to lead the Utes’ rushing attack.

Utah totaled 495 yards and averaged 7.3 yards per play.

Starting quarterback Khalil Tate played only one first-quarter series for the Wildcats (3-4, 2-2) before exiting with a lingering ankle injury. Jamarye Joiner and Rhett Rodriguez split time at quarterback in relief of Tate. Rodriguez finished with 226 yards and a touchdown after getting the bulk of the snaps.

Utah dominated Arizona on both sides of the ball from the opening snap. The Utes scored on four of their first five drives to take a 28-0 halftime lead. Huntley threw a pair of touchdown passes, hitting Samson Nacua with an 8-yard strike to cap Utah’s opening drive and then connecting with Demari Simpkins on a 68-yard bomb for the Utes’ third touchdown.

Huntley kept it on fourth down for Utah’s fourth touchdown before the half. Then, in the third quarter, he cashed it in on a trick play to extend the Utes’ lead to 35-0. Huntley handed the ball off to Moss, who then flipped it to Covey on a reverse. Covey quickly stopped, dialed up a long pass and hit a streaking Huntley downfield for the 58-yard score.

Arizona gained just 11 yards in the first quarter and had only 114 yards by halftime.

The Wildcats’ lone touchdown came on a 42-yard strike from Rodriguez to Cedric Peterson during the fourth quarter.

