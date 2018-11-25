No. 17 Utah erases 20-point deficit to beat BYU

Armand Shyne’s 5-yard touchdown run with 3:02 left Saturday night allowed host Utah to erase a 20-0 halftime deficit as the No. 17 Utes stopped in-state rival BYU 35-27 in Salt Lake City.

The touchdown, Shyne’s second of the night, capped a 10-play, 70-yard drive that he kept alive with a 2-yard run on a 4th-and-1 play from midfield. Jason Shelley hit Siaosi Mariner for a 37-yard gain to the 5-yard line, setting up Shyne’s touchdown.

After the Cougars (6-6) went for it on 4th-and-1 at their 34 and failed to make it, Riley Burt getting stuffed for a 1-yard loss, Shelley ripped off a 33-yard scoring run on a zone-read play with 1:43 remaining. It secured Utah’s eighth straight win in the rivalry.

Shelley completed 19 of 28 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 61 yards on 11 carries. Utah (9-3) will play Washington on Friday night in Santa Clara, Calif., in the Pac-12 championship game.

BYU freshman quarterback Zach Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns, but the Utes allowed just one score in the second half, Matt Hadley’s 1-yard run in the third quarter that made it 27-7.

BYU dominated the first half, scoring just 4:05 into the game on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Neil Pau’u for a 6-0 lead. The score occurred five plays after Utah’s Jameson Field fumbled a punt to Dayan Ghanwoloku at the Utes’ 33.

Wilson made it 13-0 at the 3:57 mark of the first period when he connected with Matt Bushman down the middle for a 26-yard scoring strike. The duo teamed up two plays earlier for a 25-yard completion that put the Cougars into Utah territory.

BYU blocked Matt Gay’s 54-yard field goal attempt to set up its next touchdown just before halftime. Carving out yardage in 4- and 5-yard chunks, the Cougars used 6:22 to march 50 yards and score on Hadley’s 1-yard run with 25 seconds remaining for a 20-0 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media