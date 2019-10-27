Moss sets rush TD mark as No. 12 Utah blanks Cal

Zack Moss rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns, surpassing the school record for rushing touchdowns in No. 12 Utah’s 35-0 win over California Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

Oct 26, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Tyler Huntley preps for a handoff to Derrick Vickers in the first quarter as the Utes face the California Bears at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabe Mayberry-USA TODAY Sports

The Utes (7-1 overall, 4-1 Pac-12) built a 28-0 lead before halftime on Moss’s first scoring run — set up by a 69-yard completion to Moss from quarterback Tyler Huntley — as well as touchdown passes from Huntley and backup Jason Shelley, who also ran for a score.

Moss, who now has 33 career rushing touchdowns, gained 204 total yards from scrimmage. Huntley completed 11 of 17 passes for 214 yards before exiting in the third quarter with the Utes comfortably ahead, and the Utah defense held Cal to 83 total yards of offense in its first conference shutout since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.

Cal gained just 23 yards on the ground. Utah has outscored its last four opponents by a total of 146-23, with 10 points allowed on defense in the last 14 quarters of play.

The Golden Bears (4-4, 1-4) lost their fourth straight game after winning the first four of the season. Cal’s 14-game streak of holding opponents under 25 points came to an end.

Utah tied the all-time series with Cal at 6-6 and remained tied atop the Pac-12 South with USC, which defeated the Utes 30-23 earlier this season.

Brant Kuithe and Bryan Thompson caught touchdown passes for Utah. For Thompson it was his second of the season.

Freshman Spencer Brasch made his first career college start at quarterback for the Golden Bears, and completed just 7 of 19 passes for 47 yards. Another freshman, Robby Rowell, finished the game under center.

Chase Garbers is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury and Devon Modster was unable to play due to injury on Saturday, forcing California to turn to Brasch.

All but one of Cal’s 10 possessions ended in punts, the one exception coming when the clock ran out to end the first half.

—Field Level Media