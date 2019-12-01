No. 6 Utah crushes Colorado to win Pac-12 South

EditorsNote: punctuation fixes in 7th and 8th grafs

Nov 30, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; This is a general view of Rice-Eccles Stadium prior to Utah Utes game against the Colorado Buffaloes. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Huntley threw for 165 yards and two touchdowns, and Brant Kuithe totaled 122 scrimmage yards and three scores to lead No. 6 Utah to a 45-15 victory over Colorado on Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The victory helped the Utes (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12) win the Pac-12 South title for a second straight season. Utah, which has won eight straight, will face Oregon in the Pac-12 Championship Game on Friday.

Steven Montez threw for 157 yards and two touchdowns to lead Colorado. The Buffaloes (5-7, 3-6 Pac-12) missed out on becoming bowl eligible for the third straight year and the 11th time in 12 years, after totaling just 217 yards and going 2 of 11 on third down.

Utah’s defense had five sacks and seven tackles for loss.

The Utes took longer than usual to get going on offense. They did not gain a first down until the final play of the first quarter, totaling just 27 yards in the quarter and averaging 2.5 yards per play.

Colorado struck first after overcoming an early muffed punt. The Buffaloes took a 7-0 lead on a 7-yard pass from Montez to Brady Russell with 43 seconds left in the first quarter.

Utah came alive in the second quarter behind some big plays from Kuithe. He totaled 107 scrimmage yards in the quarter to jump-start a previously sluggish offense.

The Utes tied it up on a 38-yard dart from Huntley to Kuithe at the 11:21 mark. The sophomore tight end kept the drive alive by hauling in an 18-yard catch at midfield on third-and-13.

He made more big plays on Utah’s subsequent drive. Kuithe raced 44 yards on a reverse to set up his second touchdown catch — a 7-yarder from Huntley. It gave Utah a 14-7 lead with 2:03 left in the quarter.

Julian Blackmon had a 35-yard punt return in the final minute of the half to set up a 23-yard field goal from Jadon Redding that extended Utah’s lead to 17-7 going into halftime.

The Utes slammed the door shut in the third quarter. They extended their lead to 31-7 on a 1-yard run by Devin Brumfield and a 66-yard punt return by Demari Simpkins.

—Field Level Media