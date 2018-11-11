Shelley leads Utah past Oregon

Utah redshirt-freshman quarterback Jason Shelley led a go-ahead touchdown drive in the fourth quarter as Utah stayed in the race in the Pac-12 South with a 32-25 win over fading Oregon on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Shelley passed for 226 yards and scored two rushing touchdowns, including a 2-yard off-tackle run into the end zone that gave the Utes the lead with 6:48 to play.

Utah’s defense turned away the Ducks on their ensuing drive and managed to run out the clock on its final drive to pick up a bounce-back win despite being without its starting quarterback and star running back.

Utes kicker Matt Gay made a school-record six field goals.

Utah lost starting quarterback Tyler Huntley to a broken collarbone in last week’s damaging loss to Arizona State. The injury bug struck again this week in practice when star running back Zack Moss suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert completed 20 of 33 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. The Ducks capitalized on blocked punt by Kano Dillon and took their first lead of the game on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Travis Dye with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Ducks have lost three of four.

Cody Barton’s sack of Herbert forced a fumble that was recovered by Hauati Pututau at the Oregon 35-yard line. Five plays later, Shelley scored from two yards out to give Utes a 10-0 lead.

Gay made four field goals in the first half, and the Utes’ defense limited Oregon to 117 total yards. The Ducks’ only points came on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Dillon Mitchell. Utah led 19-7 at halftime.

Oregon hosts Arizona State next week, before closing the regular season in the Civil War rivalry with Oregon State.

Utah travels to Colorado next week, before returning home for an instate battle with BYU to finish the regular season.

