Utah’s Huntley throws 4 TD passes to beat USC

Junior quarterback Tyler Huntley matched his career-bests of 341 yards and four touchdowns to lead Utah to a 41-28 victory over USC in Pac-12 play on Saturday night at Salt Lake City.

Huntley completed 22 of 29 passes and also rushed for a score as the Utes (5-2, 3-2) moved into a tie for first place with the Trojans (4-3, 3-2) in the Pac-12 South. Junior running back Zack Moss rushed for 136 yards as Utah racked up 541 total yards.

USC freshman quarterback JT Daniels was 6-for-16 passing for 89 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions before departing with a concussion. Sophomore Matt Fink replaced Daniels for the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown pass.

The Trojans were held to 205 yards of total offense.

The Utes spotted USC two touchdowns before getting on the board on Huntley’s 46-yard touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Britain Covey with 5:05 left in the first quarter.

Senior Matt Gay kicked a 33-yard field in the opening minute of the second quarter and Utah moved ahead 17-14 on Huntley’s 3-yard scoring run with 7:27 left in the half. Gay added a 30-yarder as time expired for a six-point halftime edge.

Huntley connected with freshman receiver Solomon Enis on a 27-yard touchdown pass to make it 27-14 with 12:36 left in the third quarter. The lead grew to 20 with 3:28 left in the quarter when Huntley tossed an 11-yard scoring pass to junior wideout Demari Simpkins.

Fink connected with senior tight end Tyler Petite on a 3-yard touchdown pass to pull the Trojans within 34-21 with 11:34 remaining. But Huntley answered with an 11-yard scoring pass to junior tight end Jake Jackson to restore the 20-point advantage with 8:55 to play.

USC jumped out to an early 14-0 lead with Daniels connecting on a 34-yard scoring pass to junior wideout Michael Pittman Jr. for the first score with 7:31 left in the first quarter.

The defense got into the act for the second one as junior linebacker John Houston Jr. sacked Huntley and forced a fumble, with redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jay Tufele picking up the football and racing 48 yards for a score.

