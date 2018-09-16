No. 10 Washington grinds past Utah

EditorsNote: Fourth graf, adjusted total offense numbers

Senior Myles Gaskin rushed for 143 yards and one touchdown as No. 10 Washington recorded a 21-7 victory over Utah on Saturday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams at Salt Lake City.

Senior quarterback Jake Browning passed for one touchdown and rushed for another as the Huskies (2-1, 1-0 Pac-12) improved to 11-1 all-time against the Utes.

Browning completed 14 of 24 passes for 155 yards, including a scoring pass to sophomore receiver Ty Jones.

Junior running back Zack Moss rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown for Utah (2-1, 0-1). Junior quarterback Tyler Huntley was 20-of-38 passing for 138 yards and one interception for the Utes, who committed three turnovers and were outgained 327-261.

Gaskin’s 100-yard outing was the 21st of his career, matching the school record set by Chris Polk (2008-11).

The Huskies led by seven at halftime and expanded the lead in the third quarter with help from an official’s call that overturned a takeaway.

On second-and-10 from the Utah 30-yard line, Browning was intercepted by Utes senior linebacker Cody Barton but junior defensive tackle Leki Fotu was called for a late hit and targeting, drawing an ejection.

Given the reprieve, Browning cashed in by hitting Jones for a 6-yard touchdown with 8:37 left — the pass was initially ruled incomplete before being overturned by replay review.

Utah made a big defensive play early in the fourth quarter when Browning was blitzed and threw the ball directly to sophomore defensive tackle Pita Tonga, who looked headed for a 31-yard interception return for a score until he inexplicably fumbled the ball at the 11 and it went out-of-bounds.

The Utes came up empty when wide-open sophomore tight end Connor Haller couldn’t handle Huntley’s fourth-and-1 pass from the 2 with 11:24 left.

Washington outgained the Utes 212-137 in the first half to lead 14-7 at the break.

Gaskin rushed for 52 yards on four carries on the Huskies’ opening drive and capped it with a 38-yard touchdown run down the right sideline with 11:10 remaining.

Utah tied the game with 21 seconds left in the first quarter when Moss scored on a 4-yard run.

Washington moved back ahead on Browning’s 1-yard quarterback sneak with 11:49 left in the second quarter.

Utah had a chance to boot a field goal near the end of the half but Huskies senior cornerback Jordan Miller intercepted Huntley at the Washington 11-yard line with nine seconds remaining.

