Balanced attack lifts Utah past Weber State

Zack Moss rushed for 150 yards and a touchdown to help Utah shake off a slow start and pull away for a 41-10 win over Weber State on Thursday.

Tyler Huntley threw for 253 yards and four touchdowns on 24-of-39 passing, while Britain Covey added 119 all-purpose yards to help the Utes (1-0) win their 11th consecutive season opener.

Redshirt freshman Kaden Jenks threw for 13 yards on 5-of-22 passing in his Weber State debut. Jenks also added 19 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for the Wildcats. Utah generated 587 total yards on offense.

Utah’s defense dominated from start to finish. Against the Utes, Weber State (0-1) generated just 61 total yards and three first downs on 53 plays. It marked the fewest total yards for a Utah opponent since Idaho generated 58 yards in a 21-0 loss to the Utes in 1953.

The Utes held the Wildcats to 26 total yards and a single first down in the first half alone. They tallied nine tackles for loss before halftime.

Weber State managed to jump out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter by capitalizing on Utah turnovers. Kallin Fisher recovered a muffed punt at the Ute 40-yard line to set up a 42 yard field goal from Trey Tuttle. Then, Landon Stice returned an interception to the Utah 3 and it set up a scoring run from Jenks a play later.

Utah used big plays to claw back into the game. A series of big runs from Moss set up a 3-yard catch by Cole Fotheringham for the Utes’ first touchdown. Then Moss put Utah ahead 14-10 when he burst through the line untouched and raced 86 yards for the score.

Matt Gay extended the lead to 17-10 going into halftime after making a 35 yard field.

The Utes put the game out of reach in the third quarter. Huntley threw touchdown passes of nine yards to Moss and 24 yards to Siaosi Mariner to extend Utah’s lead to 31-10 with 6:39 left in the quarter.

—Field Level Media