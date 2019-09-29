No. 19 Utah rolls over Washington State

Sep 28, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham, left and Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach, right get together prior to their game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Huntley threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns to lead no. 19 Utah to a 38-13 victory over Washington State on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

Huntley also ran for two touchdowns to help the Utes beat the Cougars for the first time since 2012. Utah totaled 526 yards of offense and averaged 7.4 yards per play en route to the team’s first Pac-12 win of the season.

Anthony Gordon totaled 252 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Cougars. Gordon threw for at least 400 yards in each of his first four starts before Utah’s defense clamped down on him for much of the game.

The Utes punished Washington State on deep routes throughout the first half. Utah ran 36 plays before halftime and averaged 9.0 yards per play in that stretch.

Thompson led the way, tallying 96 yards on just three catches in the first quarter alone. Utah’s other receivers also got in on the act.

Samson Nacua hauled in a 52-yard dart on the first play of the second quarter to give Utah a 14-7 lead. After the Cougars cut the deficit to one on a pair of field goals from Blake Mazza, Huntley extended the lead to 21-13 on a 15-yard run just before halftime. Solomon Enis hauled in a 41-yard pass to help set up the touchdown.

Utah didn’t let up in the third quarter. The Utes held the ball for more than 12 1/2 minutes in the quarter. Washington State ran just seven plays and totaled 26 yards in the quarter. It allowed Utah to extend its lead to 31-13 on a 7-yard run from Derrick Vickers late in the third quarter.

Washington State’s last chance to rally came when it drove down to the Utah 3 in the fourth quarter after putting together a drive lasting nearly seven minutes. The Cougars turned it over on downs when Julian Blackmon tripped up Max Borghi on a shoestring tackle at the Utah 2.

—Field Level Media