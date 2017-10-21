Arizona State halts 7-game road skid

SALT LAKE CITY -- Demario Richard rushed for a season-high 93 yards and a touchdown, Kalen Ballage added 75 rushing yards and Arizona State forced four turnovers to lead the Sun Devils to a 30-10 win over Utah on Saturday.

Manny Wilkins threw for 140 yards on 19-of-29 passing to help Arizona State (4-3, 3-1 Pac-12) snap a seven-game road losing streak. The Sun Devils also ended a two-game skid against the Utes.

Tyler Huntley started again for Utah at quarterback after sitting out losses to USC and Stanford with a shoulder injury. Huntley struggled in his return to action, throwing for 155 yards and four interceptions on 19-of-35 passing.

Arizona State clamped down on defense and held Utah in check throughout the first half. The Sun Devils allowed the Utes to gain 93 total yards and seven first downs. They also stopped a pair of Utah drives by intercepting Huntley twice.

It opened the door for Arizona State to mount several long drives and build a 16-0 halftime lead. Brandon Ruiz kicked field goals on each of the first three Sun Devil possessions. Ruiz connected from 47, 40 and 30 yards in the first quarter.

Richard punched in a 1-yard run for Arizona State’s first touchdown with 40 seconds left in the second quarter to make it 16-0.

Utah (4-3, 1-3) finally got on the board with a 53-yard field goal from Matt Gay early in the third quarter.

The Sun Devils answered on a 1-yard keeper from Wilkins to extend the lead to 23-3. Utah committed a pair of targeting penalties to keep the drive alive. Donovan Thompson and Corrion Ballard were ejected for the Utes. Ballard’s penalty gave Arizona State first-and-goal at the Utah 1 after the Utes had forced fourth down.

Arizona State slammed the door on any lingering comeback hopes when Jay Jay Wilson returned an interception for a 20-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Devonta‘e Henry-Cole accounted for Utah’s lone touchdown on a 2-yard run with 2:41 left.