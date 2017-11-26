EditorsNote: changes to Moss is 14th Utah 1,000-yard rusher

Moss, Utah run over Colorado

SALT LAKE CITY -- Zack Moss rushed for a career-high 196 yards and two touchdowns, and Utah became bowl eligible with a 34-13 victory over Colorado on Saturday night.

Moss became Utah’s 14th 1,000-yard rusher with his career night. Troy Williams threw for 181 yards and also rushed for two scores.

The Utes (6-6, 3-6 Pac-12) qualified for a bowl game for the fourth straight season and beat the Buffaloes for the fifth time in their last seven games against one another.

Steven Montez threw for 195 yards and added 31 yards and a score on the ground. Phillip Lindsay was held to 72 rushing yards.

Colorado (5-7, 2-7 Pac-12) finished last in the Pac-12 South a year after winning the division.

Moss dominated on the ground throughout the first half, shedding tackles and plowing through defenders for big gains. He totaled 138 yards on 16 carries in the first two quarters to help Utah carve out a huge lead.

Moss broke two tackles on a 15-yard run to put the Utes on the board to cap the team’s second drive. Then he punched in a 2-yard run on Utah’s next drive to extend the lead to 14-0 before the end of the quarter.

Williams took a turn extending Utah’s lead in the second quarter. He scored on an 8-yard keeper after throwing a 40-yard pass to Raelon Singleton down the sideline to get the Utes deep into Colorado territory.

Then Williams punched it in again on a 9-yard keeper to put Utah ahead 28-0 just before halftime.

Colorado struggled to generate any consistent offense in the first half. The Buffaloes had just 119 yards and crossed midfield twice.

Their best scoring opportunity came their second drive of the game. Colorado drove to the Utah 34, but came away empty-handed when James Stefanou missed a 51-yard field goal attempt.

The Buffaloes came alive on offense late in the third quarter. They pulled within 31-13 on Montez’s 3-yard keeper.

Colorado had a chance to trim the lead even more after driving inside the red zone on its next drive. But Cody Barton recovered a fumble after Bradlee Anae sacked Montez at the Utah 22, slamming the door on any lingering comeback hopes for the