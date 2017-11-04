Utah ends skid with win over UCLA

SALT LAKE CITY -- Tyler Huntley threw for 234 yards and four touchdowns and added 93 yards on the ground to help Utah snap a four-game losing streak with a 48-17 win over UCLA on Friday night.

Zack Moss added a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns on a career-high 23 carries for the Utes. Utah (5-4, 2-4 Pac-12) totaled 506 yards and averaged 7.0 yards per play against the Bruins.

UCLA played without junior quarterback Josh Rosen, who did not travel with the team after suffering a concussion against Washington. The Bruins (4-5, 2-4 Pac-12) generated only 249 total yards in Rosen’s absence.

Both offenses struggled to get their engines moving in the first quarter. Utah totaled just 39 yards. UCLA didn’t fare much better. The Bruins gained only 94 yards.

Utah carved out a 7-0 first-quarter lead on a 3-yard run from Moss. The Utes cashed in on a short field after Caleb Repp stripped the ball from Mossi Johnson on a punt return and Boobie Hobbs recovered it at the UCLA 17-yard line.

Both teams finally generated some sparks on offense in the second quarter. Utah extended its lead to 14-3 when Darren Carrington hauled in a 25-yard catch on a fade route and got a foot down in the end zone before falling out of bounds. UCLA answered on the ensuing drive, trimming the deficit to 14-10 on a 24-yard grab by Darren Andrews.

A series of big plays helped Utah put it away early in the second half.

Troy McCormick hauled in a pass on a wheel route on the opening play of the third quarter and raced 75 yards to give the Utes a two-touchdown lead. Then, on Utah’s next drive, Moss broke free and sprinted 20 yards for another score to put the Utes up three touchdowns. McCormick hauled in a 13-yard catch to finish off Utah’s third drive of the quarter and give the Utes a 38-10 lead.

Utah totaled 204 yards on its first three drives of the third quarter. The Utes averaged 14.6 yards per play during that stretch.