Wolford sparks Wake Forest to victory

Senior quarterback John Wolford threw two first-half touchdown passes and later ran for a touchdown to spark Wake Forest to a 46-10 homecoming romp past Utah State on Saturday at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Running back Arkeem Byrd gained 120 yards on 19 carries for Wake Forest (3-0), which led 29-0 at halftime. That was part of 291 rushing yards for the Demon Deacons.

Wolford, who was the starter in a loss to Utah State as a freshman, completed 12 of 22 passes for 242 yards. Receiver Tabari Hines made five catches for 129 yards.

Wake Forest defensive back Cameron Glenn ended the game’s first possession by intercepting Utah State’s Kent Myers and returning the ball 44 yards for a would-be touchdown. The points were erased because of a personal foul penalty. It didn’t matter because Wolford hit Greg Dortch for a 43-yard touchdown on the next play.

Wolford hooked up with tight end Cam Serigne for a 45-yard touchdown play as the Demon Deacons led 14-0 less than 3 1/2 minutes into the game.

Byrd had a 59-yard touchdown run and Matt Coburn scored on a 1-yard carry as the Demon Deacons built a 36-0 cushion before Utah State (1-2) scored in the third quarter.

Utah State quarterbacks combined to complete only 15 of 37 passes.

Jordan Love’s 77-yard connection with Gerold Bright gave the Aggies their first points.

The Aggies won the only previous meeting with Wake Forest three years ago at home.