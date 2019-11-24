No. 20 Boise State scores 42 by half to rout Utah State

EditorsNote: Edit 2: Corrects headline to say Boise State scores 42 by half

Nov 23, 2019; Logan, UT, USA; Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws pass against the Utah State Aggies during the first half at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Jaylon Henderson passed for three touchdowns, and George Holani rushed for a career-best 178 yards and scored two touchdowns as No. 20 Boise State annihilated Utah State 56-21 on Saturday night in Mountain West play at Logan, Utah.

Avery Williams returned a punt for a touchdown for the second time this season and fourth in his career for the Broncos (10-1, 7-0), who clinched the Mountain Division title and a spot in the conference championship game on Dec. 7 against West Division winner Hawaii.

Jalen Walker had an interception return for touchdown as Boise State improved to 19-5 all-time against the Aggies.

Jordan Love completed 21 of 36 passes for 229 yards, one touchdown and one interception for Utah State (6-5, 5-2). Gerold Bright and backup quarterback Henry Colombi rushed for touchdowns, and Caleb Repp caught a scoring pass for the Aggies, who were outgained 484-428.

Henderson completed 16 of 28 passes for 187 yards while starting for the second straight week with first-stringer Hank Bachmeier (shoulder) and second-stringer Chase Cord (hand) apparently still nursing injuries.

Boise State had 383 yards in the first half — 231 on the ground — en route to a 42-7 lead.

Walker’s 15-yard interception return put the Broncos ahead to stay with a 14-7 lead with 5:14 left in the opening quarter. Holani added scoring runs of 5 and 1 yards — the first came on the Statue of Liberty play — as Boise State opened up a 28-7 lead with still 1:20 remaining in the stanza.

Robert Mahone scored on a 1-yard run with 6:11 left in the second quarter, and Henderson threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Khalil Shakir with 19 seconds remaining to account for the 35-point halftime lead.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter when Williams fielded a punt and took it back 74 yards for a score with 12:28 left in the frame.

Henderson threw a 15-yard scoring pass to CT Thomas to make it 56-7 with 4:32 remaining in the quarter.

Bright scored on a 6-yard run with 26 seconds left in the third quarter, as Utah State snapped a string of 49 straight Boise State points. Colombi tacked on a 2-yard keeper with 1:40 left in the contest.

The Aggies’ first touchdown came on Love’s 7-yard touchdown pass to Repp, which followed the first score of the game as Boise State’s John Hightower took a shovel pass from Henderson and raced 30 yards for the touchdown.

—Field Level Media