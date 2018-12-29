Perkins leads Virginia to win over South Carolina in Belk Bowl

Bryce Perkins threw three touchdown passes to Olamide Zaccheaus as Virginia crunched South Carolina 28-0 in Saturday afternoon’s Belk Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The outcome helped Virginia (8-5) reverse what had been a late-season slide with three losses in its final four regular-season games.

South Carolina (7-6) lost in a bowl for only the second time in its last seven bowl outings.

Perkins, who rushed for 81 yards, completed 22 of 31 passes for 208. Twelve of those throws went to Zaccheaus, a senior receiver, for 100 yards.

Running back Jordan Ellis rushed for 106 yards on 26 carries.

Virginia is undefeated in Charlotte’s annual bowl game, going 3-0. It also won the first two events in 2002 and 2003.

The Cavaliers had some good ball-control offense, with scoring drives lasting 14, 13, 8 and 8 plays.

South Carolina was limited to 261 yards of total offense.

Quarterback Jake Bentley was 17 for 39 for 218 yards with two interceptions.

Juan Thornhill and Tim Harris had fourth-quarter interceptions for the Cavaliers.

One of South Carolina’s best scoring chances came in the opening minute of the second quarter, but Parker White missed on a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Perkins connected with Zaccheaus for a 6-yard touchdown play on fourth-and-2 as Virginia opened the scoring in the first quarter.

Ellis’ 9-yard touchdown run came at the end of a 14-play, 90-yard drive that consisted of more than eight minutes, pushing Virginia to a 14-0 edge in the second quarter.

Perkins also hit Zaccheaus for a 10-yard scoring play midway through the third quarter and for a 12-yard touchdown play with 6:54 remaining.

South Carolina made its first appearance in the Belk Bowl, but the Gamecocks had gone 3-0 in regular-season, neutral-site appearances at Bank of America Stadium.

South Carolina receiver Deebo Samuel skipped the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

This was the first meeting between the teams since Virginia won 15 years ago at South Carolina.

