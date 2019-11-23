Vanderbilt shuts out FCS foe East Tennessee St.

Vanderbilt took out a season’s worth of frustrations on visiting East Tennessee State, smacking the Buccaneers 38-0 on Senior Day on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Nov 23, 2019; Nashville, TN, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Derek Mason looks on from the sidelines during the first half against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn ran for 139 yards and two touchdowns, and tight end Jared Pinkney hauled in five passes for 76 yards and two scores.

Vanderbilt defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo had 3 1/2 tackles for loss, including 1 1/2 sacks, to anchor a defense that allowed just 105 yards. ETSU (3-9) had four yards of offense in the second half.

The Buccaneers of the Football Championship Subdivision split time at quarterback between Trey Mitchell, Tyler Riddell and Chance Thrasher, who combined to go 6 of 17 for 68 yards.

With Vanderbilt (3-8) leading 14-0, Vaughn took a handoff and burst through the left side of the line for a 75-yard touchdown just 13 seconds into the third quarter.

The Commodores broke open the game from there.

Ryley Guay’s 40-yard field goal with 5:38 left in the third quarter made the lead 24.

Then, after a Buccaneers’ three-and-out, quarterback Riley Neal hit wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb with a 43-yard bomb down the left sideline. One play later, he threw a dart to Pinkney for a 7-yard touchdown. Riley finished 16 of 24 for 179 yards and two TDs.

Walk-on running back Mitchell Pryor shot through a hole along the left side of the line for a 31-yard touchdown with 2:03 left, accounting for the game’s last points.

Neal hit Pinkney for a 31-yard catch-and-run down the right side of the field for a touchdown to open the scoring with 9:02 left in the first quarter.

Vandy defensive lineman Cameron Tidd then blocked an ETSU field goal, which linebacker Kenny Hebert recovered and returned 12 yards to the VU 26.

The Commodores went on a nine-play, 74-yard drive, with Vaughn crashing over from 2 yards out to make it 14-0 with 6:05 left before half.

—Field Level Media