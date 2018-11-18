Vanderbilt edges Ole Miss in OT marathon

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw for 191 yards and three touchdowns and broke the school’s career mark for touchdown passes as the Commodores beat Ole Miss 36-29 at Nashville, Tenn., in a crazy overtime game on Saturday night that lasted nearly four hours.

Ole Miss (5-6, 1-6 SEC) had 578 yards to VU’s 387. Rebels quarterback Jordan Ta’amu threw for a career-high 457 yards, wide receiver A.J. Brown caught nine balls for 212 yards and receiver DaMarkus Lodge had nine catches for 117.

But the Rebels hurt themselves with mistakes — they had 10 penalties for 89 yards — aborted drives and two costly fourth-quarter interceptions.

Shurmur broke the record with a 5-yard scoring strike to wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb in overtime. That was the 60th of his career, breaking Jay Cutler’s mark.

Brown caught an 8-yard pass from Ta’amu for an apparent score to answer, but the play was overturned after officials ruled cornerback Randall Haynie broke up the pass. Vandy corner JoeJuan Williams broke up a pass on the last play for the win.

The Commodores took their first lead early in the third quarter at 19-13 thanks to Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s 1-yard run. Ole Miss kicker Luke Logan countered with field goals of 22 and 35 yards to tie the score.

After converting a fourth-and-2 at the Rebel 8, Shurmur found wide receiver C.J. Bolar for a 3-yard score and a 26-19 lead with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Rebels again drove deep into Vanderbilt territory, but safety LaDarius Wiley picked off Ta’amu at the Vandy 14. The Commodores couldn’t score, and Lodge made an incredible, one-handed catch just in bounds on the right end zone sideline with Williams all over him to tie the game at 26.

Ryley Guay’s 44-yarder with 5:20 left put Vandy back up, 29-26, and Williams picked Ta’amu with three minutes left. But Vandy punted the ball back, and Logan’s 32-yarder tied the game with 40 seconds left to force overtime.

Ole Miss raced out to a 13-0 second-quarter lead thanks to a pair of short field goals by Logan and an 84-yard touchdown pass from Ta’amu to Brown.

But Vandy got a 37-yard field goal from Guay and converted a safety. On VU’s ensuing drive, a host of Rebel penalties got the Commodores to the Mississippi 2, then Shurmur hit Lipscomb with a 2-yard screen pass for a score.

