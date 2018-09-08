Vanderbilt cruises past Nevada

Vanderbilt running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn and receiver Kalija Lipscomb each had two touchdowns, helping the Commodores to a 41-10 victory over Nevada at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur played just over three quarters, hitting 23 of 32 throws for 258 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Nevada quarterback Ty Gangi was 22 of 39 for 216 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Wide receiver McLane Mannix, a former Vanderbilt commit, caught six balls for 86 yards.

After racking up 72 points and 636 yards against Portland State last week, Nevada struggled with the Commodores’ defense.

Vandy held Nevada to 250 yards and forced four turnovers. It was the Wolf Pack’s lowest point and yardage total since gaining 151 yards in a 45-7 loss to Washington State in Week Four last season.

The Wolf Pack had 36 yards on their first four drives, by which point they trailed 14-0. It wasn’t until Lipscomb fumbled at the Nevada 28, which defensive back Justin Brent recovered, that Nevada had life once kicker Ramiz Ahmed converted a 32-yard field goal.

Vanderbilt’s Ryley Guay countered with a field goal, but then Nevada had its first sustained drive, a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Gangi hit receiver Brendan O’Leary-Orange with a 9-yard TD.

But the Commodores (2-0) punched back hard to start the second half. They got a 25-yard Guay field goal, a 46-yard Vaughn touchdown run on a scamper to the right and then Lipscomb’s 11-yard TD catch in the back left side of the end zone, the last putting Vandy up 34-10 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Commodores drove to the Nevada 10 on the game’s first drive but wide receiver Chris Pierce lost a fumble to end the possession.

After a Nevada punt, tight end Jared Pinkney’s 53-yard reception put Vandy in great shape again on the next drive. But again, the Wolf Pack stopped Shurmur’s pass on fourth-and-3 as it fell incomplete.

Finally, the Commodores scored when Shurmur found Lipscomb with a 2-yard pass on a first-and-goal play the next drive.

Then, Vandy forced a big turnover when outside linebacker Kenny Hebert sacked Gangi for an 8-yard loss, stripping him of the ball and recovering at the Wolf Pack 7.

Two plays later, Vaughn scored his first Vanderbilt touchdown on a 7-yard run.

Nevada linebacker Gabe Sewell was ejected in the second half for targeting.

—Field Level Media