Preview: Georgia at Vanderbilt

No. 6 Georgia’s SEC schedule has resembled a one-sided demolition to this point. The Bulldogs aim to make Vanderbilt their next victim when they visit the Commodores on Saturday.

In its first two league games, Georgia has trounced Mississippi State 31-3 and Tennessee 41-0. In last weekend’s win over the Volunteers, Jake Fromm ran for two scores and threw another TD as the team began a season 5-0 for the first time since 2012. “Keep chopping wood and let’s get some more,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after his team held the Vols to 142 total yards. Next up for the Bulldogs is a Vanderbilt team that is playing a ranked foe for the fourth straight week.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN. LINE: Georgia -16.5

ABOUT GEORGIA (5-0, 2-0 SEC): After spraining his knee in the season opener, quarterback Jacob Eason returned to action in the fourth quarter last week once the game was already decided. The sophomore Eason and the freshman Fromm could split action this weekend, although the running attack likely will remain the focus of the Bulldogs’ offense. Nick Chubb (6.4 yard rushing average) has six touchdowns on the season, while Sony Michel and D‘Andre Swift have impressed in reserve roles.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-2, 0-2): Since giving up 13 total points in their first three games, the Commodores have allowed 97 points in the last two contests. The team was competitive in last week’s 14-point loss to Florida, although the rushing attack (20 carries for 46 yards) and third-down conversions (3-for-13) left much to be desired. Kyle Shurmur completed less than 50 percent of his passes, but he did throw three touchdowns without an interception and has an 11-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio this year.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Vanderbilt stunned Georgia on the road last year, 17-16, after losing 19 of the previous 21 meetings.

2. Chubb has one catch on the season and only 10 catches over the last three seasons.

3. Through five games, Javon Wims actually leads the Bulldogs with 11 receptions.

PREDICTION: Georgia 33, Vanderbilt 17