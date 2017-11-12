EditorsNote: Resending per client’s request

Snell, Kentucky run over Vanderbilt

Running back Benny Snell rushed for 116 yards and three touchdowns, and Kentucky intercepted Kyle Shurmur four times as the Wildcats ran over Vanderbilt 44-21 on Saturday in Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky (7-3, 4-3 SEC) will have its first back-to-back seasons with at least seven wins since 2008-2009. Vanderbilt dropped to 4-6, 0-6.

Leading by 13 at the break, Kentucky picked up where it left off on the first possession of the second half.

Quarterback Stephen Johnson hit wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. with a 35-yard pass to the Vanderbilt 23 before Commodores corner Tre Herndon forced a fumble from behind. The ball bounced to the Vanderbilt 2, where wide receiver Charles Walker recovered it. That set up an easy 2-yard run by Snell for a 27-7 lead.

After a Commodores punt, running back Sihiem King ran 7 yards untouched for another touchdown.

Shurmur answered with a 14-yard scoring run, but Bowden returned the ensuing kickoff 93 yards to the Vanderbilt 6. Snell scored out of the wildcat formation on the next snap for a 41-14 advantage.

After Vanderbilt safety LaDarius Wiley forced a first-quarter fumble by Johnson, linebacker Oren Burks pounced on it at the Vandy 38. Four plays later, running back Ralph Webb ran right and dashed 37 yards for a score.

That 7-0 lead would be the only one for the Commodores. King answered with a 22-yard touchdown scamper to the right on the next possession. After a punt, the Wildcats again drove the field and scored on Snell’s 26-yard run down the right side.

Interceptions by Kentucky cornerback Derek Baity and safety Mike Edwards set up 42- and 40-yard field goals by Austin MacGinnis on last two drives of the half for a 20-7 advantage.