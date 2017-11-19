Missouri scores four different ways in rout of Vanderbilt

Missouri scored 28 second-quarter points, getting touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams to defeat Vanderbilt 45-17 on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn.

Wide receiver Richaud Floyd accounted for two of those touchdowns, one on a punt return and another on a reception, helping the Tigers to a 35-0 halftime lead on the Commodores’ Senior Night.

Tigers quarterback Drew Lock threw three touchdown passes, with the other two going to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam.

Missouri (6-5, 3-4 SEC) scored on the opening drive when Lock hit Okwuegbunam with a 7-yard scoring pass 2:15 into the game.

Early in the second quarter, Lock hit wide receiver J‘Mon Moore with a 71-yard toss, which set up Larry Roundtree III’s 12-yard touchdown run on the next play.

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur threw his second interception of the game midway through the second quarter, when linebacker Brandon Lee returned that one 42 yards for a score with 7:33 left before half.

After another Commodores punt, Lock found Floyd down the left sideline for an easy 30-yard score after cornerback Taurean Ferguson fell down.

After another Vanderbilt three-and-out, punter Sam Loy bounced a punt to Missouri’s Floyd, who dashed to his left around a number of defenders and tight-roped the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown.

The Commodores (4-7, 0-7) got a pair of third-quarter touchdowns on Ralph Webb’s 1-yard run, and a 7-yard pass from Shurmur to wide receiver Caleb Scott.

Any hope Vanderbilt had of a comeback was extinguished when the Tigers, leading 38-17, forced a turnover on downs with 10:50 left. Lock hit Okwuegbunam with a 57-yard score 3:40 later.