Preview: Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt steps out of Southeastern Conference play for the final time this season when it hosts Western Kentucky on Saturday. The Commodores’ three wins this season all have come against non-conference foes, while the Hilltoppers are looking to bounce back after having their four-game winning streak snapped last weekend.

Vanderbilt will look to continue its hot passing game - which is led by quarterback Kyle Shurmur, whose 18 touchdown passes rank second in the SEC. Shurmur’s favorite target this season, wide receiver C.J. Duncan, is coming off a career game against South Carolina in which he made eight catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively is where the Commodores have struggled, allowing 30.8 points and 409.6 yards of total offense per game and not holding any SEC opponent under 34 points all season. The Hilltoppers, under first-year coach Mike Sanford, will provide a test for Vanderbilt’s secondary as they are averaging 309.4 passing yards behind the play of quarterback Mike White (2,328 yards, 14 TDs).

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU. LINE: Vanderbilt -10

ABOUT WESTERN KENTUCKY (5-3): After losing for the first time in five games, there was plenty of blame to go around the squad, but Sanford is looking squarely at special teams as the unit that needs to improve the most against Vanderbilt. A turnover on a punt return, a blocked field-goal attempt and a rush by Florida Atlantic’s punter for a first down in the fourth quarter were the major flubs in the team’s loss to the Owls. Sanford knows that injuries have forced some changes on special teams, but he expects much more attention to detail going forward to avoid the costly mistakes made last weekend.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (3-5): While a lot of the focus regarding the offense is on Shurmur after his career-best performance against South Carolina, running back Ralph Webb - the school’s all-time leading rusher - could be more of a focal point this week. Western Kentucky certainly will be looking to stop the Commodores’ aerial attack, which is where Webb comes in, as he looks to build on his three 100-yard rushing performances in six career games against Conference USA opponents. Webb hasn’t had the type of senior season for which he was hoping, rushing for only 439 yards in eight games, so he certainly will be motivated to finish strong.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Western Kentucky is one of only two schools in the country (Washington State) to have at least eight receivers catch a pass in every game this season.

2. Commodores WR Kalija Lipscomb had career highs in receptions (seven) and receiving yards (128) against South Carolina and ranks third in the SEC with six touchdown catches.

3. Vanderbilt has recorded multiple tackles for loss in every game this season, led by freshman DE Dare Odeyingbo’s eight.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 34, Western Kentucky 27