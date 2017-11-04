Sherfield’s 2 TDs help Vanderbilt get win

Vanderbilt wide receiver Trent Sherfield had 127 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, helping the Commodores to a 31-17 win over Western Kentucky at Vanderbilt Stadium.

The Vanderbilt defense held WKU (5-4) to minus-6 rushing yards on 30 attempts, though that included six sacks.

WKU quarterback Mike White was 31 of 50 for 324 yards and an interception, and added two rushing touchdowns.

Leading by four after Western kicker Mike Nuss drilled a 29-yard field goal, Vanderbilt answered late in the third quarter when Sherfield raced 45 yards on a jet sweep for a score and a 28-17 Vandy lead after kicker Tommy Openshaw’s point-after.

Openshaw’s 39-yard field goal, just his second of the year, put Vandy up 14 with 9:58 to play.

Vanderbilt (4-5) took the ball first and marched 75 yards in 11 plays, with quarterback Kyle Shurmur finding Sherfield in the back of the end zone for a 4-yard touchdown.

After the teams exchanged punts, White hit wide receiver Lucky Jackson with a 34-yard toss down the left side, setting up a touchdown pass from wide receiver Nacarius Fant to wide receiver Quinton Baker.

But Vandy punched right back, with running back Ralph Webb (23 carries for 104 yards) scoring on an 8-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive on the next series.

Late in the second quarter, Jackson got behind Vandy corner Bryce Lewis and White found him for 54 yards down the left sideline to the Commodores 27, setting up White’s 3-yard scoring run moments later.

The Commodores took a 21-14 halftime lead after Shurmur threw the ball over the middle to a well-covered wide receiver Chris Pierce. The pass was broken up by defensive back Antwone Kincade, who deflected it off Pierce’s leg and started to celebrate.

That was premature, as the ball deflected into the hands of VU wide receiver Trey Ellis near the goal line for a 31-yard score with 31 seconds left in the half.