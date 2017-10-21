Brown’s 3 TD passes help Boston College rout Virginia

Freshman quarterback Anthony Brown threw a career-high three touchdown passes as Boston College won consecutive ACC games for the first time since 2014 with a 41-10 upset over Virginia on Homecoming weekend in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

Junior tight end Tommy Sweeney caught a pair of touchdown passes -- giving him three for his career -- while wide receivers Thadd Smith and freshman Kobay White recorded 76-yard scores for the Eagles (4-4, 2-3 ACC). Brown was 19 of 24 for 275 yards in helping BC improve to 6-0 all-time versus the Cavaliers.

Boston College outgained Virginia 512-247, including 331-109 in the first half.

Senior quarterback Kurt Benkert was 17 of 33 for 126 yards with an interception for Virginia (5-2, 2-1), which was denied its first five-game winning streak since 2007.

The Eagles took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter when Smith, sprung by receiver Chris Garrison blocking two players, raced down the left sideline to score on a jet sweep. BC made it 17-0 later in the first quarter as White took a pass in the flat and raced 76 yards untouched down the middle of the field for his first career TD.

Brown’s second touchdown pass -- a 10-yarder to Sweeney -- extended the lead to 24-0 before Cavaliers wide receiver Joe Reed scored on a 1-yard run with 42 seconds left in the second quarter to trim the deficit to 24-7 at halftime.

The Eagles put the game away with a pair of scoring drives in the third quarter, converting on fourth down in each sequence. Colton Lichtenberg kicked a 36-yard field goal, and Sweeney’s 3-yard touchdown catch with 2:11 left in the period made it 34-7.

BC won for the third time in four games, including a 45-42 victory at Louisville last week. Eagles running back AJ Dillon, who rushed for 272 yards and four touchdowns last week -- the most yards by a freshman in program history -- gained 89 yards on 24 carries Saturday.