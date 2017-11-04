Preview: Georgia Tech at Virginia

Virginia hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday looking to shore up a defense that has surrendered 72 points in back-to-back losses, a task made even more challenging considering the Yellow Jackets’ triple-option offense that ranks fourth in the nation in rushing. The Cavaliers’ offense has not helped, either, going 1-for-5 on fourth down in last week’s 31-14 loss at Pitt after scoring just one touchdown in a 41-10 home loss to Boston College.

“I was disappointed that we missed opportunities,” Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall said Monday in describing his defense, which only allowed 176 yards rushing last week but faces a Georgia Tech team averaging 347.9 yards on the ground. “We had plenty of opportunities to stop them.” The Yellow Jackets, whose first two defeats of the season came by a total of two points, had no answer in last week’s 24-10 loss at Clemson. Georgia Tech finished just 3-of-15 on third down against the Tigers, rushing for only 198 yards. “Some of the stuff was just ridiculous,” Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson told reporters afterward. “I can’t explain why we do some of the stuff we do here, but we do.”

TV: 3 p.m. ET, FSN South, NBCS Washington. LINE: Georgia Tech -10

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (4-3, 3-2 ACC): The Yellow Jackets have rushed for 400 or more yards four times in seven games, but struggled against Clemson to execute in scoring fewer than 24 points for the first time this season. Quarterback TaQuon Marshall ranks second in the ACC and eighth nationally with 12 rushing touchdowns, and the Yellow Jackets’ defense is surrendering only 21.3 points per contest. Punter Pressley Harvin III averages 46 yards per punt, tops among freshman nationally and seventh overall.

ABOUT VIRGINIA (5-3, 2-2): Quarterback Kurt Benkert ranks tied for second in the league in touchdown passes (17), but the Cavaliers started slow each of the past two weeks – trailing 24-0 to Boston College and 21-0 to Pitt. Free safety Quin Blanding became the school’s all-time leading tackler last week and his 441 career stops is the most among active FBS players. The Cavaliers are one victory away from bowl eligibility, but face Louisville, No. 6 Miami and No. 13 Virginia Tech after this week.

EXTRA POINTS

1. Georgia Tech leads the nation with fewest penalties (25), while Virginia ranks third in the ACC and 17th nationally (37).

2. Both teams like to hold the football on offense: The Yellow Jackets lead the ACC in time of possession (34:52), and the Cavaliers rank second (33:15).

3. In Virginia’s five victories, RB Olamide Zaccheaus has caught 31 passes for 376 yards and four touchdowns, with 129 yards rushing and one score.

PREDICTION: Georgia Tech 31, Virginia 14