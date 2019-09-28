Duke opens ACC slate with big win at Virginia Tech

Duke quarterback Quentin Harris threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Blue Devils throttled host Virginia Tech 45-10 on Friday night at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va.

Harris completed 20 of 27 passes for 163 yards as the Blue Devils (3-1, 1-0 ACC) won their Atlantic Coast Conference opener. He also rushed for 100 yards on 17 attempts.

Virginia Tech (2-2, 0-2), which won the three most recent meetings, compiled only 259 yards of total offense.

Tight end Noah Gray caught two of Harris’ touchdown passes, both in the second quarter.

The Blue Devils used some trickery as well, scoring when freshman receiver Jalon Calhoun tossed a 25-yard pass to running back Deon Jackson for a touchdown with 39 seconds left in the half.

Jackson also ran for a 32-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Harris scampered 42 yards on a third-quarter play for a touchdown.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis was 7-for-18 for 112 yards. Quarterback Hendon Hooker filled in during a first-half series, resulting in a fumble.

Hokies running back Deshawn McClease rushed for 102 yards on 17 carries.

Virginia Tech didn’t score a touchdown until Damon Hazelton’s 72-yard pass play from Willis late in the third quarter. That allowed the Hokies to pull within 31-10.

Virginia Tech opened the scoring on Brian Johnson’s 20-yard field goal in the final minute of the first quarter after three rushing plays inside the Duke 10 failed to produce a touchdown.

Duke converted on the first play after a Virginia Tech fumble, with Harris hitting tight end Noah Gray on a 16-yard touchdown strike with 11:20 to play in the second quarter. Less than five minutes later, Gray was on the receiving end of a 1-yard touchdown toss.

Backup quarterback Chris Katrenick scored on a 9-yard run in the fourth quarter for the Blue Devils.

Duke played Virginia Tech in its first ACC game for the third time — losing the other two, including last year at home.

—Field Level Media