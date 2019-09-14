Virginia Tech rallies in second half to beat Furman

Virginia Tech, trailing 14-3 at the intermission, scored 21 consecutive points in the second half to defeat FCS opponent Furman 24-17 on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

Sep 14, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis (5) hands ball to Keshawn King (35) in the first period against the Furman Paladins at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lee Luther Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech’s comeback was built on a simple foundation: The Hokies remained steady on defense and limited the crippling offensive blunders that put them in trouble.

The Hokies allowed just 107 yards in the first half, and Furman finished the game with only 231 yards and 12 first downs.

Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis threw for just 81 yards in the first half. A wild overthrow and interception gave Furman a drive start in Hokie territory to set up its second touchdown.

Virginia Tech’s other first-half turnover, a fumble by receiver Tre Turner, gave Furman a scoring opportunity it cashed in. Furman’s two first-half touchdown drives were 41 and 42 yards.

In the second half, Furman coughed up two turnovers that Virginia Tech converted into touchdowns. The Hokies, meanwhile, did not give the Paladins any of the freebies they handed out in the first half.

Virginia Tech took a 17-14 lead in the third quarter on a 26-yard touchdown drive set up by a fumble from Furman’s Devin Wynn. Willis hit Turner for a 2-yard score.

Virginia Tech padded its lead after an interception of Furman quarterback Darren Grainger. Turner delivered his second touchdown, this one on a 29-yard run to make the score 24-14 with 5:04 left.

Furman’s only points of the second half came on a 22-yard field goal with 1:49 left. Virginia Tech recovered the subsequent onside kick and ran out the clock.

Willis completed 17 of 21 passes for 123 yards, with one touchdown and an interception. Grainger was 8 of 15 for 63 yards and was sacked four times.

Keshawn King led the Hokies’ running game with 12 carries for 119 yards.

—Field Level Media