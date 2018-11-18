Miami's third-quarter splurge silences Virginia Tech

Redshirt freshman quarterback N’Kosi Perry passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Miami snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating host Virginia Tech 38-14 on Saturday.

True freshman running back Cam’Ron Davis ran for one touchdown and also caught a touchdown pass as the Canes scored 28 consecutive points to turn a close game into a rout.

Miami (6-5, 3-4 ACC) became bowl eligible with the win. Virginia Tech (4-6, 3-4) lost its fourth straight game and will likely have its 25-year streak of bowl appearances snapped.

Perry completed 21-of-34 passes for 171 yards with no interceptions. His receivers also dropped two potential touchdown passes.

Hokies quarterback Ryan Willis completed 18-of-36 passes for 216 yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice.

There were three lead changes in the first half.

Virginia Tech scored on its first possession, a five-play, 76-yard drive capped by Willis’ 15-yard TD pass to Dalton Keene. The big play in the drive was a 45-yard pass to Tre Turner.

Miami came back with a 13-play drive, but the Canes were forced to settle for Bubba Baxa’s 33-yard field goal.

Hurricanes middle linebacker Shaq Quarterman then made a brilliant play, reading pass to his right, intercepting a Willis pass and racing to the Virginia Tech 3-yard line.

On the next play, Perry threw the ball up to Darrell Langham, who made a one-handed touchdown grab in the right corner of the end zone, giving Miami a 10-7 lead.

Tech came back on its next possession and took a 14-10 lead on Turner’s 20-yard jet sweep around right end. That capped a 10-play, 75-yard drive.

Miami then capped the first-half scoring as Perry ran 1 yard for a touchdown, giving the Canes a 17-14 lead with 33 seconds left.

Miami scored three touchdowns in a dominant third quarter, starting with Davis’ 42-yard TD run off left tackle.

Jeff Thomas gave Miami a 31-14 lead when he fielded a punt on one hop and then tight-roped down the right sideline for a 51-yard TD return.

Miami stretched its advantage to 38-14 on a 16-yard touchdown reception by Davis, who ran down the left sideline.

—Field Level Media