Virginia Tech beats Pitt, posts second straight shutout

Virginia Tech scored two first-half touchdowns nine seconds apart, and its defense flourished once again as they defeated Pittsburgh 28-0 on Saturday in Blacksburg, Va.

Nov 23, 2019; Blacksburg, VA, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner (11) runs the ball against Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Virginia Tech (8-3, 5-2 ACC) shut out Georgia Tech the previous week. The blanking of Pittsburgh (7-4, 4-3) set up a game at Virginia next Friday for the ACC Coastal championship and a berth in the ACC Championship Game against Clemson.

Hendon Hooker completed 10 of 13 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the Hokies. Robinson finished with two catches for 74 yards plus 32 rushing yards for Virginia Tech.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett finished 10 of 26 for 103 yards.

The Hokies failed to score on their first three possessions but then got a 71-yard pass from Hooker to receiver Tayvion Robinson to set up their first touchdown. James Mitchell finished off the 90-yard drive with a 1-yard run with 3:16 left in the first quarter.

On Pittsburgh’s first play of its next possession, Pickett was sacked by Virginia Tech’s Rayshard Ashby. He fumbled, and Norell Pollard collected a 7-yard scoop-and-score touchdown to give the Hokies a 14-0 advantage with 3:07 remaining in the stanza.

The Virginia Tech defense never let up in a dominant display. The Hokies stopped Pittsburgh on a fourth-and-two from the Hokies’ 10-yard line midway through the second quarter. That was as close as Pittsburgh came to scoring all day.

Virginia Tech’s offense then produced its second 90-yard scoring drive of the day, highlighted by a 32-yard run from Robinson and a Pittsburgh offside penalty on fourth down that gave Virginia Tech a first down. Tre Turner caught a 3-yard scoring pass from Hooker to give the Hokies a 21-0 lead with 45 seconds left before halftime.

Damon Hazelton caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from Hooker with 10:12 left in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

— Field Level Media