Virginia Tech rallies to beat Virginia in OT

In what was the first overtime game in the history of the series, Virginia Tech extended its winning streak over visiting Virginia to 15 straight games with a 34-31 overtime win on Friday night.

The Hokies’ defense, which has struggled all season long, forced a Bryce Perkins fumble during the Cavaliers’ possession in overtime to preserve the win.

Virginia Tech (5-6, 4-4) allowed 31 second-half points to the Cavaliers but scored a touchdown when wide receiver Hezekiah Grimsley pounced on a fumble in the end zone after a run Steven Peoples to tie the game at 31 with 1:51 to play.

The Cavaliers took their first lead of the game on a Perkins pass to Hasise Dubois with 6:51 to play in the game, but could not hold the lead late in the game.

Perkins threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 112. Virginia (7-5, 4-4) tallied 423 total yards but allowed the Hokies to rack up 453.

Virginia Tech ran for 254 yards and held the Cavaliers to 164 on the ground after entering the game giving up over 200 per game.

After the two teams failed to score during the first 25 minutes of the first half, Virginia Tech scored two quick touchdowns to take a 14-0 lead with less than two minutes to play in the second quarter.

Tre Turner caught a 7-yard touchdown pass, then blocked a Virginia punt on the ensuing drive that was recovered by Jovonn Quillen for a score to put the Hokies in control of the game.

Virginia was held to 106 total yards in the first half and did not score for the sixth straight quarter against the Hokies.

Virginia Tech tallied 126 rushing yards as they have five players carry the football in the half.

The Hokies will now play Marshall on Saturday with a chance to win and go to their 26th consecutive bowl game.

—Field Level Media