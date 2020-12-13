Herbert powers Va. Tech to win over Virginia

Khalil Herbert rushed for 162 yards and an explosive second quarter propelled host Virginia Tech to a 33-15 victory over rival Virginia in Atlantic Coast Conference action Saturday night in Blacksburg, Va.

The Hokies (5-6, 5-5 ACC) snapped a four-game losing skid and ended a four-game winning streak by the Cavaliers (5-5, 4-5) to reclaim the Commonwealth Cup. Virginia Tech has now won 16 of the last 17 meetings in a series that dates back to 1895.

Herbert, who was leading the FBS with 1,629 all-purpose yards entering the game, had a 76-yard touchdown run among his 20 carries. Braxton Burmeister passed for 212 yards and one touchdown, and Brian Johnson kicked four field goals for Virginia Tech.

After gaining 400-plus yards of total offense in each of Virginia’s last two games, Brennan Armstrong was held to 259 yards on 25-of-46 passing with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Hokies scored 24 unanswered points in the second quarter to build a 27-7 halftime lead. They did it with a big drive and two big plays.

Tre Turner’s 6-yard touchdown run was the 17th play of a 75-yard drive. After Johnson’s 47-yard field goal made it 13-7, Virginia Tech struck quickly on its next two possessions. Herbert’s 76-yard burst was the Hokies’ longest rush of the season, and Tayvion Robinson’s 60-yard touchdown catch was their longest pass play of 2020.

Each team scored once in the third quarter. Another 47-yard field goal by Johnson put Tech up 30-7. UVA cut it to 30-15 with Armstrong’s 23-yard TD pass to Tony Poljan and two-point conversion pass to Terrell Jana.

Johnson’s 30-yard field goal with 12:47 left in the game completed the scoring.

The Hokies outgained the Cavaliers 464-322, including a 252-55 edge in rushing yards.

Virginia led 7-3 after one quarter with both teams scoring on their opening possessions. Johnson kicked a 46-yard field goal and the Cavaliers answered with Armstrong’s 11-yard TD pass to Keytaon Thompson.

--Field Level Media